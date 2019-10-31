UrduPoint.com
10 Outlaws Including Three Gangsters Held In Islamabad

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 31st October 2019 | 07:21 PM

10 outlaws including three gangsters held in Islamabad

Islamabad police on Thursday arrested ten outlaws including three members of dacoit's gang from various areas of the city and recovered wine and weapons from them, a police spokesman said

He said that Station House Officer (SHO) of Khanna Police Station Sub-Inspector Mirza Gulfraz, ASI Zaheer Ahmed along with other officials arrested three members of a dacoit 's gang. They have been identified as Abbas Khan, Imtiaz and Akash Masih and two 30 bore pistols were recovered from them .

The Police team also arrested accused Nabeel and recovered 30 bore pistol from him.

Meanwhile, Bhara Kahu police apprehended a person namely Ejaz for facilitating a proclaimed offender while Tarnol police arrested Ali and recovered 14 wine bottles from him.

Noon police arrested four accused Noman, Dolat Khan, Muhammad and Aain besides recovery of two pistols and other valuables from them.

Cases have been registered against these nabbed persons and further investigation is underway. While reviewing this performance, a police spokesman said that DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed had appreciated it and directed all police officials for effective policing measures in the city.

