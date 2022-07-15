UrduPoint.com

10 Outlaws Nabbed; Liquor, Drugs, Weapons Recovered

Published July 15, 2022

10 outlaws nabbed; liquor, drugs, weapons recovered

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2022 ) :Islamabad Capital Territory police teams apprehended 10 outlaws involved in selling liquors, drugs and possessing illegal weapons, a police spokesman said.

He said that DIG Operations Sohail Zafar Chatha had categorically ordered all zonal officers to curb the crime in their respective areas and arrest those involved in looting innocent people.

Following the directives, Secretariat police team arrested an accused namely Salman Riaz involved in selling liquor and recovered 30 litres liquor from his possession. Likewise, Bani Gala police team arrested an accused namely Muhammad Adil involved in illegal refilling of LPG cylinder.

Similarly, the Nilore police team arrested an accused namely Waleed Rafaqat for possessing illegal weapons and recovered one Kalashnikov from him.

Whereaas, Koral police raided an illegal sheesha bar and arrested six accused namely Saad, Waleed Ali, Hasnain, Fareed, Ayub Khan and Sheerwan Ali. Case has been registered against all accused under the tobacco regulation act.

Moreover, Khana police team arrested an accused involved in selling drugs and recovered 1080 gram Hashish and 42 gram ice from his possession.

On the ocaasion, DIG Operations Sohail Zafar Chatha said, "The safety of the lives and property of the citizens is our prime responsibility and no laxity will be tolerated in this regard".

