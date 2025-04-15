10 passengers die, 8 injured as trailer crushes van near Karak

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2025) In a tragic road accident on Karak Indus Highway near Lucky Ghundaki, a loaded trailer rammed into a passenger coach, killing at least 10 people and injuring 8 others.

Police informed on Tuesday the accident happened near the old SNGPL facility where a trailer crashed into the oncoming van, travelling fromm Miranshah to Peshawar, with such force that it ran over it, trapping several passengers inside.

Soon after the crash, a large number of local residents, along with police and Rescue 1122 teams, reached the scene to begin rescue operations.

Emergency responders managed to pull out the victims trapped under the container and transported both the deceased and injured to a nearby hospital.

Rescue teams confirmed that 10 bodies have been transported to the District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital so far. The injured are currently receiving medical treatment, and the condition of some remains critical.

So far, six of the deceased have been identified, while three of the injured are reported to be in critical condition. Police were making efforts to assist the victims and investigate the cause of the accident.

The tragic accident has raised concerns over road safety on the Indus Highway, a route often criticized for heavy traffic and frequent accidents.

