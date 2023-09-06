10 Passengers Hurt In Road Mishap
Umer Jamshaid Published September 06, 2023 | 12:50 PM
KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2023 ) :At least ten passengers sustained injuries due to a collision between a bus and truck near Abdul Hakeem interchange on Wednesday.
According to Rescue officials, a Multan bounded passenger bus was coming from Lahore when it hit a truck near the Abdul Hakeem interchange.
As a result, ten passengers sustained injuries.
Upon receiving the information, Rescue teams rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to the hospital after providing first aid.