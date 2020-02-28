10 passengers injured as speedy van overturns

At least ten passengers were critically injured when a speedy van overturned due to heavy rain near National Highway in Nawabshah on Friday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2020 ) :At least ten passengers were critically injured when a speedy van overturned due to heavy rain near National Highway in Nawabshah on Friday.

The accident took place when the driver of a speeding passenger van lost control over its vehicle while crossing a sharp turn and the van overturned due to slippery road, reported a private news channel.

As a result, ten persons received severe injuries in the incident. The rescue team shifted the injured to a nearby hospital.