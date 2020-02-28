UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

10 Passengers Injured As Speedy Van Overturns

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 28th February 2020 | 05:28 PM

10 passengers injured as speedy van overturns

At least ten passengers were critically injured when a speedy van overturned due to heavy rain near National Highway in Nawabshah on Friday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2020 ) :At least ten passengers were critically injured when a speedy van overturned due to heavy rain near National Highway in Nawabshah on Friday.

The accident took place when the driver of a speeding passenger van lost control over its vehicle while crossing a sharp turn and the van overturned due to slippery road, reported a private news channel.

As a result, ten persons received severe injuries in the incident. The rescue team shifted the injured to a nearby hospital.

Related Topics

Accident Injured Driver Road Vehicle Nawabshah Van

Recent Stories

National Institute Of Maritime Affairs Holds Semin ..

47 seconds ago

PCB says the tickets will be refund to the fans in ..

10 minutes ago

Turkish Communications Director Says Putin, Erdoga ..

4 minutes ago

Russia, Luxembourg Express Mutual Interest in Spac ..

4 minutes ago

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar condemns ..

3 minutes ago

Dollar gains Rs 0.02 in interbank

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.