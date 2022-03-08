UrduPoint.com

10 Passengers Injured In Bus Accident

Sumaira FH Published March 08, 2022 | 11:00 AM

10 passengers injured in bus accident

KASUR, Mar 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2022 ) :At least ten passengers suffered multiple injuries when a speeding bus overturned after rammed into a footpath near Naqeebabad stop,Ferozpur road here on Tuesday.

Rescue-1122 spokesperson said that the injured were identified as --Zain (20),Arsalan Saeed (26),Naveed Nisar (21),Saif Abdul Rehman (26),Shahid Nazar (28),Muhammad Ali (35), Aqib Arif (24), Muneer Ali (40), Asif Badaruddin (35) and Naeem Rafique (22).

Rescue teams shifted the injured people to DHQ hospital.

