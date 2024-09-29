Open Menu

10 Passengers Injured In Bus-truck Accident

Muhammad Irfan Published September 29, 2024 | 06:30 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2024) As many as 10 passengers sustained multiple injuries in a bus-truck accident on Motorway M-IV near Aminpur Interchange in the area of Sandal Bar police station.

Rescue 1122 spokesman said here on Sunday that a passenger bus bounded from Peshawar to Karachi collided with a truck while overtaking it near Aminpur Interchange on Motorway M-IV.

As a result, 10 passengers received multiple injuries and Rescue 1122 provided them first aid before they proceeded to their destination.

Among the victims included Tariq (25) son of Liaqat of Bahawalnagar, Abdur Rahman (45), son of Abdul Razzaq of Bonair City district Peshawar, Umar Farooq (25), son of Ali Ahmad of Bonair city Peshawar, Bakhtyar (70), wife of Dua Khan of Bonair city Peshawar, Shazia (26), wife of Muneer of Bonair city Peshawar, Muslim Khan (28), son of Rahim Khan of Bonair city Peshawar, Subhan Khan, son of Razaq Khan of Bonair city Peshawar, Shakira (30), wife of Taj Muhammad of Bonair city Peshawar, Roshna (30), wife of Nazir of Bonair city Peshawar and Ali Khan (6 years), son of Gohar Khan, of Bonair city district Peshawar, spokesman added.

