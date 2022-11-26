10 passengers injured in road mishap

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2022 ) :At least ten persons including two women sustained injuries in a collision between a passenger bus and truck near Punjnad head-works, Karachi road last night.

According to Rescue 1122 officials, a Karachi-bound passenger bus after a brake failure became uncontrolled and collided with a roadside parked truck near Punjnad head-works Karachi road.

As a result, ten passengers sustained multiple injuries. Meanwhile, after receiving the information, Rescue teams rushed to the spot and started relief operations.

The injured were identified as Kamran, Shakil, Kausar Bibi, Jamal, Khan Muhammad, Shahid, Sharif Bibi, Zain, Kamran, and Muhammad Ijaz.

First aid was provided to eight with minor injuries on the spot while two critically injured were shifted to the district headquarters hospital. The victims hailed from Alipur and Shehr Sultan areas.