UrduPoint.com

10 Passengers Injured In Road Mishap

Muhammad Irfan Published November 26, 2022 | 10:50 AM

10 passengers injured in road mishap

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2022 ) :At least ten persons including two women sustained injuries in a collision between a passenger bus and truck near Punjnad head-works, Karachi road last night.

According to Rescue 1122 officials, a Karachi-bound passenger bus after a brake failure became uncontrolled and collided with a roadside parked truck near Punjnad head-works Karachi road.

As a result, ten passengers sustained multiple injuries. Meanwhile, after receiving the information, Rescue teams rushed to the spot and started relief operations.

The injured were identified as Kamran, Shakil, Kausar Bibi, Jamal, Khan Muhammad, Shahid, Sharif Bibi, Zain, Kamran, and Muhammad Ijaz.

First aid was provided to eight with minor injuries on the spot while two critically injured were shifted to the district headquarters hospital. The victims hailed from Alipur and Shehr Sultan areas.

Related Topics

Karachi Injured Road Alipur Rescue 1122 Women From

Recent Stories

Mobile users won't be able to download Google pla ..

Mobile users won't be able to download Google playstore in Pakistan from Dec 1

2 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 November 2022

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 26th No ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 26th November 2022

2 hours ago
 Blinken to Attend NATO Ministerial in Romania Next ..

Blinken to Attend NATO Ministerial in Romania Next Week, Meet Kuleba - State Dep ..

11 hours ago
 Austin, German Counterpart Discuss Joint Effort to ..

Austin, German Counterpart Discuss Joint Effort to Support Ukraine - Pentagon

11 hours ago
 US Senate to Hold Hearing for Biden's Nominee for ..

US Senate to Hold Hearing for Biden's Nominee for Ambassador to Russia Next Week ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.