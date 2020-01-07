UrduPoint.com
10 Passengers Wounded In Van-oil Tanker Collision Near Nawabshah

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 07th January 2020 | 09:20 AM

10 passengers wounded in van-oil tanker collision near Nawabshah

ISLAMABAD, Jan 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2020 ) :At least ten passengers of a van got serious injuries when van in which they were traveling collided with an oil tanker coming from opposite side near Dino Matching Stop in Nawabshah on early Tuesday Morning.

According to details, the accident occurred in Nawabshah when a van hit an oil tanker. A fire broke out after the accident due to which ten persons were got serious injuries.

Police and rescue teams reached the spot and started rescue work. The injured were shifted to a nearby hospital, private news channel reported.

Rescue 1122 sources said that a passenger van on way to Sadiqabaad from Karachi hit the oil tanker.

