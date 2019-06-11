UrduPoint.com
10 Pc Ad Hoc Relief For Government Employees

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 23 hours ago Tue 11th June 2019 | 07:31 PM

The government has announced 10 per cent ad hoc relief on the running basic pay scales of government employees serving in grade 1 to grade 16

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2019 ) :The government has announced 10 per cent ad hoc relief on the running basic pay scales of government employees serving in grade 1 to grade 16.

Minister of State for Revenue Hammad Azhar in his budget speech further informed that five per cent ad hoc relief would be provided to government employees in grade 17 to 20 whereas there would be no raise for the government servants in grade 21 to 22 as they had voluntary decided against it.

The ad hoc relief would be based upon basic pay scales of 2017.

The pensioners would also get an ad hoc relief of ten per cent.

