UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

10 People Arrested For Violating Section 144 In Sargodha

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 30th March 2020 | 04:04 PM

10 people arrested for violating Section 144 in Sargodha

As many as 10 people were arrested from Police on Monday for allegedly violating section 144 in view of the corona virus outbreak

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2020 ) :As many as 10 people were arrested from Police on Monday for allegedly violating section 144 in view of the corona virus outbreak.

Police spokesman said that on the direction of DPO Ammara Ather, the police of various police stations have arrested ten people who were violating section 144 imposed in district.

They were; Muhammad Naseem, Sohail Ahmed, Aslam, Muhammad Jabbran, Muhammad Asif, Muhammad Imran, Abid Ali.

Two shopkeepers Zohaib and Akhter were also arrested by the Police.

Related Topics

Police Abid Ali Sohail Ahmed From

Recent Stories

Iran reports 117 new virus deaths, raising total t ..

3 minutes ago

'Panah-Gah' on forefront to serve affected people ..

3 minutes ago

German economy set for 'significant' recession: ec ..

3 minutes ago

Renault says China, South Korea plants restarting ..

3 minutes ago

5 more corona patients positive,total reaches to 1 ..

2 minutes ago

Phase-wise repatriation of Pakistanis reviewed ami ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.