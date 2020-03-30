10 people arrested for violating Section 144 in Sargodha

(@FahadShabbir)

As many as 10 people were arrested from Police on Monday for allegedly violating section 144 in view of the corona virus outbreak

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2020 ) :As many as 10 people were arrested from Police on Monday for allegedly violating section 144 in view of the corona virus outbreak.

Police spokesman said that on the direction of DPO Ammara Ather, the police of various police stations have arrested ten people who were violating section 144 imposed in district.

They were; Muhammad Naseem, Sohail Ahmed, Aslam, Muhammad Jabbran, Muhammad Asif, Muhammad Imran, Abid Ali.

Two shopkeepers Zohaib and Akhter were also arrested by the Police.