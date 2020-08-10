UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

10 People Die In Rain Related Incidents In Balochistan: Liaqaut Shahwani

Umer Jamshaid 43 seconds ago Mon 10th August 2020 | 10:10 PM

10 people die in rain related incidents in Balochistan: Liaqaut Shahwani

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2020 ) :Balochistan government's Spokesman Liaqaut Shahwani Monday said that at least ten people had died so far in rain related incidents in the province while the rescue operation was being continued in respective areas through helicopter, vehicles and camels to save public lives from floodwater.

Addressing a press conference here, he said the Balochistan Chief Minister was visiting rain affected areas of the province to monitor relief and rescue operations. The security forces including Pakistan Army and other forces were helping the provincial government in the rescue operations, he added.

He urged National Highway Authority (NHA) to take part in the rescue operation and assist local administrations in restoring National Highways in respective areas of the province which were damaged due to torrential rains and floods.

He said Bibi Nani and Pinjara bridges which had been collapsed due to rain flood were not completely restored, adding that in this context, Quetta Railways Authority had been requested to start special shuttle service till restoration of National Highway of Sibi-Quetta which had been closed since August 8.

"Control rooms had been set up to cope flood situation in respective areas on the emergency basis", he said adding that Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) was carrying out relief activities.

He said 1100 packages which included food items, medicines, blankets, and other items were dispatched for the people to rain affected areas.

The water level in dams had been risen to dangerous level due to heavy rains, he said.

Shahwani stated that Balochistan had been facing coronavirus and locusts attack for the last three months and now it was experiencing monsoon flood.

Earlier, he strongly condemned the blast in Chaman which left five martyred and several others injured.

He also extended his sympathy with families of martyred and prayed for early recovery of the injured in blast.

Related Topics

Pakistan Injured Attack Balochistan Chief Minister Quetta Army Flood Water Vehicles Died Chaman August NHA From Government Rains Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE global pioneer in driving research and develop ..

26 minutes ago

Loans getting cheaper as EIBOR continues to fall

41 minutes ago

CSP Abu Dhabi Terminal launches new direct service ..

2 hours ago

Jawaher Al Qasimi launches &#039;Salam Beirut&#039 ..

2 hours ago

Afghan President Signs Decree on Release of 400 Re ..

2 minutes ago

ICA extends deadline for holders of expired entry ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.