10 people die in rain related incidents in Balochistan: Liaqaut Shahwani

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2020 ) :Balochistan government's Spokesman Liaqaut Shahwani Monday said that at least ten people had died so far in rain related incidents in the province while the rescue operation was being continued in respective areas through helicopter, vehicles and camels to save public lives from floodwater.

Addressing a press conference here, he said the Balochistan Chief Minister was visiting rain affected areas of the province to monitor relief and rescue operations. The security forces including Pakistan Army and other forces were helping the provincial government in the rescue operations, he added.

He urged National Highway Authority (NHA) to take part in the rescue operation and assist local administrations in restoring National Highways in respective areas of the province which were damaged due to torrential rains and floods.

He said Bibi Nani and Pinjara bridges which had been collapsed due to rain flood were not completely restored, adding that in this context, Quetta Railways Authority had been requested to start special shuttle service till restoration of National Highway of Sibi-Quetta which had been closed since August 8.

"Control rooms had been set up to cope flood situation in respective areas on the emergency basis", he said adding that Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) was carrying out relief activities.

He said 1100 packages which included food items, medicines, blankets, and other items were dispatched for the people to rain affected areas.

The water level in dams had been risen to dangerous level due to heavy rains, he said.

Shahwani stated that Balochistan had been facing coronavirus and locusts attack for the last three months and now it was experiencing monsoon flood.

Earlier, he strongly condemned the blast in Chaman which left five martyred and several others injured.

He also extended his sympathy with families of martyred and prayed for early recovery of the injured in blast.