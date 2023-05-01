10 people drowned in Neelam Valley

ISLAMABAD, May 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2023 ) :At least ten people drowned after their jeep fell into the river in Neelam Valley, a private news channel reported on Monday.

According to the detail, a tourist jeep carrying 14 people including the driver slide into the river.

As result, 10 people drowned while 4 others sustained multiple injuries.

According to the police, two bodies have been recovered so far while the search for the eight bodies is continued.

Police have shifted the bodies and injured to a nearby hospital.