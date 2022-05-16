10 people faint after eating 'toxic' food

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2022 ) :At least nine women and a man were fainted after consuming 'unwholesome' food at a local wedding hall in Gulzar-e-Quaid on Sunday.

Local police, Rescue 1122 rushed to the spot and provided first aid to Amara 12, Ishrat 20, Samina 45, Bilal 25, Talat 23, Rehana 28, Fouzia 28, others and shifted them to Benazir Bhutto Hospital.

According to initial report, the owner of the wedding hall has been taken into custody.

The City Police Officer (CPO) Omar Saeed Malik has taken notice of the incident and added that action would be taken in accordance with the law.