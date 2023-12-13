10 people hurt in road mishap

At least 10 persons sustained injuries due to a collision between a bus and a van near Darkhan Wali Bridge Rohilanwali on Wednesday

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2023) At least 10 persons sustained injuries due to a collision between a bus and a van near Darkhan Wali Bridge Rohilanwali on Wednesday.

According to Rescue officials, a bus collided with a van due to overspeeding near Rohilanwali.

Upon receiving the information, rescue teams rushed to the spot and shifted eight injured to rural health centre Rohilanwali while providing first aid to two minor injured on the spot.

The victims included Zarina, Muhammad Ali, Akhtari, Ishfaq, Irshad Mai and others.

Police registered the case and started legal action into the incident.

