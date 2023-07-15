Open Menu

10 People Killed, 1,284 Injured In Punjab Road Accidents

Sumaira FH Published July 15, 2023 | 05:40 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2023 ) :At least 10 people were killed and 1,285 others injured in 1,189 road traffic crashes in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

As many as 685 people with serious injuries were shifted to different hospitals, while 600 with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by rescue medical teams.

The analysis showed that 600 drivers, 39 underage drivers, 600 pedestrians, and 564 passengers were among the victims of road traffic crashes.

The statistics show that 229 accidents were reported in Lahore, which affected 242 persons, placing the provincial capital at top of the list, followed by 97 in Multan with 107 victims, and at third Faisalabad with 88 accidents and 87 victims.

According to the data, 1,022 motorbikes, 76 auto-rickshaws, 108 motorcars, 33 vans, 14 passenger buses, 33 trucks and 103 other types of vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in these road accidents.

