MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2019 ) :10 people sustained injuries when a karachi bound passenger coach overturned while saving a camel near Kaloi on Monday.

According to details, a Karachi bound Air conditioned bus overturned near Khetlaari check post, leaving 10 passengers injured, who were shifted to a private hospital.