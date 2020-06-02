UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

10 People Tested Positive For Coronavirus In Jamshoro

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Tue 02nd June 2020 | 07:10 PM

10 people tested positive for coronavirus in Jamshoro

At least 10 people were tested positive for coronavirus in Jamshoro area of Sindh province

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2020 ) :At least 10 people were tested positive for coronavirus in Jamshoro area of Sindh province.

According to Deputy Commissioner Jamshoro, these infected persons with coronavirus have been shifted to Abdullah Shah Institute of Medical Sciences, for proper "Quarantine".

Some 90 people were brought to Abdullah Shah Institute of Medical Sciences for virus testing during 24 hour, out of which, 10 were found positive. The COVID-19, cases were rising in Sehwan area of Jamshoro in Sindh province. So far, 64 patients with COVID-19, had been registered in the area, he added.

Related Topics

Sindh Jamshoro Abdullah Shah Ghazi Sugar Mills Limited Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Chief Minister Punjab express sorrow over MNA's de ..

3 minutes ago

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company issues shutdown ..

3 minutes ago

Virus, protests lay bare 'endemic racial discrimin ..

3 minutes ago

Quetta Electric Supply Company shuts its Sheikh Ma ..

3 minutes ago

FESCO Sargodha circle special teams caught 51 elec ..

7 minutes ago

Peaceful protests in US are 'more than legitimate' ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.