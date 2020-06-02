10 people tested positive for coronavirus in Jamshoro

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2020 ) :At least 10 people were tested positive for coronavirus in Jamshoro area of Sindh province.

According to Deputy Commissioner Jamshoro, these infected persons with coronavirus have been shifted to Abdullah Shah Institute of Medical Sciences, for proper "Quarantine".

Some 90 people were brought to Abdullah Shah Institute of Medical Sciences for virus testing during 24 hour, out of which, 10 were found positive. The COVID-19, cases were rising in Sehwan area of Jamshoro in Sindh province. So far, 64 patients with COVID-19, had been registered in the area, he added.