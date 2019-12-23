UrduPoint.com
10 Percent Quota Allocated For Women In Jobs At Federal Level

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 23rd December 2019 | 02:47 PM

Ministry of Human Rights has acknowledged the efforts of working women and committed to creating an enabling environment for participation in workforce, Secretary for Human Rights Rabia Javeria Agha said here on Monday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2019 ) :Ministry of Human Rights has acknowledged the efforts of working women and committed to creating an enabling environment for participation in workforce, Secretary for Human Rights Rabia Javeria Agha said here on Monday.

Talking to APP, she said that Pakistan has ratified several international human rights' conventions relating to women and also committed to meeting the obligations.

A large number of legislative and administrative measures have been taken by the federal and provincial governments to provide equal opportunities to women to excel in different fields of life and the nation should join hands with working women for their contributions in all walks of life, she said.

She further said that MoHR 's significant contribution to protect the women in the public as well as private sector and providing secure environment and more than 200 women parliamentarians were playing significant role in policy making also.

She also said that around 10 percent quota has been allocated for women in public sector jobs at the federal level and Federal Ombudsman Secretariat for the Protection against Harassment of Women at Workplace at the federal and provincial level is also working to ensure a safe environment for working women in this regard, she further said.�.

