10 periodical reports of standing committees presented in NA

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2023 ) :The National Assembly on Wednesday witnessed introduction of ten periodical reports of various standing committees for the period from January 1 to June 30, 2021, and July 1 to December 31, 2021.

The periodical reports of Standing Committees on Energy (Petroleum Division), Foreign Affairs, Parliamentary Affairs, Science and Technology, Energy (Power Division), Maritime Affairs, Law & Justice, Information & Broadcasting for the period July 1 to December 31, 2021, were presented in the House.

Likewise, periodical reports of standing committees of Information & Broadcasting and Kashmir Affairs & Gilgit- Baltistan, one each, for the period January 1 to June 30, 2021, were also presented.

All the reports were presented in the House as required by Rule 234-A of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of business in the National Assembly, 2007.