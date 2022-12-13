UrduPoint.com

10 Periodical Reports Of Various Standing Committees Presented In NA

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 13, 2022 | 01:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2022 ) :Ten periodical reports of various standing committees were presented in the National Assembly (NA) by their respective chairmen and members as required by Rule 234-A of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of business in the National Assembly, 2007 on Tuesday.

Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz (PML-N)'s Muhammad Junaid Anwar Chaudhry presented the periodical report of the Standing Committee on Federal education, Professional Training, National Heritage and Culture for the period 1st January 2021 to 30th June 2021.

Jamaat-e-Islami's Abdul Akbar Chitrali presented the periodical report of the Standing Committee on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development for the period 1st January 2021 to 30th June 2021.

He also presented the periodical report of the Parliamentary Committee on the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) for the period 1st January 2021 to 30th June 2021.

Chitrali further presented the periodical report of the Standing Committee on Interior for the period 1st January 2021 to 30th June 2021.

PML-N's Muhammad Moeen Wattoo presented the periodical report of the Standing Committee on National food Security and Research for the period 1st January 2021 to 30th June 2021.

He also presented the periodical report of the Standing Committee on Railways for the period 1st January 2021 to 30th June 2021.

PML-N's Chaudhry Riaz-ul-Haq presented the periodical report of the Standing Committee on Housing and Works for the period 1st January 2021 to 30th June 2021.

Pakistan Peoples Party's Dr. Mahreen Razzaq Bhutto presented the periodical report of the Standing Committee on Human Rights for the period 1st January 2020 to 30th June 2020.

She also presented the periodical report of the Standing Committee on Human Rights for the period 1st July 2020 to 31st December 2020.

Bhutto further presented the periodical report of the Standing Committee on Human Rights for the period 1st January 2021 to 30th June 2021.

