10 Persons Caught For Pilfering Electricity

Faizan Hashmi 7 minutes ago Mon 30th August 2021 | 06:40 PM

10 persons caught for pilfering electricity

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2021 ) :Ten persons were caught for allegedly stealing electricity from the main transmission lines and through meter tempering in the district.

On the report of Gujranwala Electric Power Supply Company (Gepco) sub-division officer (SDOs), the district police conducted raids at Tariq Abad, Nawan Kot, Glottian Khurd, Rajo-key, Chak Miana, Bhudda Goraya and caught red handed Ibran, Imran, Ilyas, Suleman, Hamid, Haider, Imranul Haq, Khalid, Asad Ullah, Javed pilfering electricity.

Police have registered cases.

