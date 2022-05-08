10 persons injured in two cars collided head-on

(@FahadShabbir)

BAJAUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2022 ) ::As many as 10 persons were injured including four women in a collision between two cars coming from opposite directions in Gaddafi area of Atmankhel Tehsil, District Bajaur here on Sunday, Rescue 1122 officials also confirmed.

According to detail, two cars coming from the opposite direction collided head-on within Gaddafi area of Atmankhel Tehsil, injuring 10 persons including four women.

As soon as the accident was reported, Rescue 1122's medical team rushed on the spot with an ambulance and shifted the injured to the District Headquarters Hospital Khar after providing them first aid. Four women were also injured in the accident.

According to Rescue 1122, the injured were identified as Nasrullah (25) of Salarzi, Suba Khan age 50, Noorzamin aged 25 years, Azlan is a 6-year-old child living in Mamond Laghari and 7-year-old Kamran of Laghari.