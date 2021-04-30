PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2021 ) :The competent authority of Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) has promoted 10 Sub-Divisional Officers (SDOs BS-17) ) to the posts of Executive Engineers (EXNs BS-18) on the recommendation of the Promotion board.

Atta Ur Rehman has been promoted and posted as XEN Rural Mansehra Division, Muhammad Sajid as XEN Karak Division, Abdul Wahid as XEN Mardan-1 Division, Shahan Khan as Deputy Manager PMU, Abdullah as Deputy Manager Planning. Imdad Khan as XEN Bannu-1 Division, RidwanUllah as Deputy Manager M&T Bannu, Fahim Khan as Deputy Manager Construction Swat, Muhammad Arshad as XEN Dir Division and Ali Raza as Deputy Manager planning Pesco Head Quarters respectively, said a press release issued here on Friday.

The Chief Executive Officer, Pesco has congratulated the newly promoted officers and advised them to work with zeal and sense of responsibility.