10 PESCO's SDOs Promoted As Executive Engineers

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Fri 30th April 2021 | 05:40 PM

10 PESCO's SDOs promoted as Executive Engineers

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2021 ) :The competent authority of Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) has promoted 10 Sub-Divisional Officers (SDOs BS-17) ) to the posts of Executive Engineers (EXNs BS-18) on the recommendation of the Promotion board.

Atta Ur Rehman has been promoted and posted as XEN Rural Mansehra Division, Muhammad Sajid as XEN Karak Division, Abdul Wahid as XEN Mardan-1 Division, Shahan Khan as Deputy Manager PMU, Abdullah as Deputy Manager Planning. Imdad Khan as XEN Bannu-1 Division, RidwanUllah as Deputy Manager M&T Bannu, Fahim Khan as Deputy Manager Construction Swat, Muhammad Arshad as XEN Dir Division and Ali Raza as Deputy Manager planning Pesco Head Quarters respectively, said a press release issued here on Friday.

The Chief Executive Officer, Pesco has congratulated the newly promoted officers and advised them to work with zeal and sense of responsibility.

More Stories From Pakistan

