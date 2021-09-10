10 petrol pumps issued notices for poor fire safety arrangements

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2021 ) :Civil defence officer Muzaffargarh Sehrish Irshad Friday issued notices to ten petrol pumps after observing poor fire safety arrangements at Qasba Gujrat.

The officer undertook visits to different petrol pumps at Qasba Gujrat where she inspected fire safety arrangements and found ten pumps having poor arrangements.

Those issued notices were told to overcome deficiencies immediately to counter any fire emergency.