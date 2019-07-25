UrduPoint.com
10 Pickets Established At Rawal Dam To Stop Illegal Fishing

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 48 seconds ago Thu 25th July 2019 | 03:59 PM

The Fisheries Department, Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) has established 10 pickets at the edges of Rawal Dam to ensure watch and ward as well as to stop illegal fishing from the area

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2019 ) :The Fisheries Department, Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) has established 10 pickets at the edges of Rawal Dam to ensure watch and ward as well as to stop illegal fishing from the area.

The decision has been taken following the recent incident of fish mortality at Rawal Dam on July 8, the official sources in ICT told APP on Thursday.

The total 45 employees are performing duty on these pickets in two shifts under the Supervision of Director (AES), Qaiser Khan Khattak, while two police reserves have been deputed to deal with any untoward situation.

A Control Room has also been established which is working 24 hours and three boats of Fisheries Department have also been made functional to carry out patrolling of Rawal Dam on the patterns of coast guards.

Meanwhile, the fisheries department has carried out water quality tests of Rawal Dam from National Agricultural Research Council (NARC) and Pakistan Environmental Protection Agency.

Both the organisations have declared water of Rawal Dam fit for consumption of the general public.

Samples have also been sent to Punjab Forensic Science Agency for detailed report which will be received soon.

