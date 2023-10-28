Open Menu

10 Plots Sealed Over Illegal Commercial Use

Umer Jamshaid Published October 28, 2023 | 07:19 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2023) The Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) sealed 10 plots in Sir Syed Town on charge of their illegal use for commercial purposes.

A spokesman for the FDA said here on Saturday that the plot holders were bound to seek prior approval from the authority for commercial use of their plots but during checking the FDA teams found that owners of Plot No.

532 in A-block, Plot No.58, 255, 564, 962 and 980 in B-block, Plot No.209, 338, 340 and 644 in D-block were using their plots for commercial purposes illegally.

Therefore, the FDA team sealed these 10 plots immediately while further action against their owners was under progress, he added.

