10 Plots Sealed Over Illegal Commercial Use
Faizan Hashmi Published January 15, 2024 | 04:30 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2024) The Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) has sealed 10 plots in Madina Town
over illegal commercial use.
Director General FDA Muhammad Asif Chaudhay, in a statement here on Monday, said
that the FDA enforcement team under supervision of Deputy Director Imtiaz Ali Goraya checked
various residential plots and found use of 10 plots in Madina Town for commercial purposes
illegally without approval and payment of commercialization fee.
To which, the FDA team sealed premises of plot No 45-Y-RSR, 39-Y-SSR, 129-XRSR,
43-YRSR, 8-ZRSR, 7-9-X-ISR, 18-X-ASR, 10-X-ASR, 37-Y-106 and 33-Z-SSR.
The plot owners were directed to get their plots commercialized by paying commercial
fee, he added.
