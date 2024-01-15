Open Menu

10 Plots Sealed Over Illegal Commercial Use

Faizan Hashmi Published January 15, 2024 | 04:30 PM

10 plots sealed over illegal commercial use

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2024) The Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) has sealed 10 plots in Madina Town

over illegal commercial use.

Director General FDA Muhammad Asif Chaudhay, in a statement here on Monday, said

that the FDA enforcement team under supervision of Deputy Director Imtiaz Ali Goraya checked

various residential plots and found use of 10 plots in Madina Town for commercial purposes

illegally without approval and payment of commercialization fee.

To which, the FDA team sealed premises of plot No 45-Y-RSR, 39-Y-SSR, 129-XRSR,

43-YRSR, 8-ZRSR, 7-9-X-ISR, 18-X-ASR, 10-X-ASR, 37-Y-106 and 33-Z-SSR.

The plot owners were directed to get their plots commercialized by paying commercial

fee, he added.

