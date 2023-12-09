10 plots sealed over illegal constructions

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2023) The Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) has sealed 10 plots in Madina Town on the charge of illegal construction and use for commercial purposes.

A spokesman said here on Saturday that the plot holders were bound to seek prior approval from the authority for construction of any type of building on their plots, but during checking the FDA teams found that owners of 10 plots in Madina Town violated the law and made construction along with their commercial use illegally.

Among these plots included Plot No.97-X-ISR, 43-X-101, 37-Y-107, 35-Y-103, 24-Y-103, 17-Y-103, 1-Y-103, 2-Y-103 and 139-X-ISR.

Therefore, the FDA team sealed these ten plots immediately while further action against their owners was under progress.

Meanwhile, the FDA team also removed encroachments from Susan Road Madina Town and warned the encroachers to avoid from violating the law or be ready to face the music, he added.