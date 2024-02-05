10 Policemen Martyred, 6 Injure As Terrorists Attacked Police Station In DI Khan
Umer Jamshaid Published February 05, 2024 | 10:40 AM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2024) At least 10 policemen were martyred and six others got injured as a group of unidentified militants attacked Chaudhwan police station here in Daraban tehsil in the wee hours of Monday.
According to details, the terrorists, employing heavy weapons, attacked the Chaudhwan police station at around 3:00 a.m.
The police retaliated, and an exchange of gunfire continued for over two hours. However, the attackers managed to escape the scene. In the attack, 10 policemen were martyred and six others got injured.
The martyrs included Muhammad Aslam, Ghulam Farid, Muhammad Javed, Muhammad Idrees, Muhammad Imran, Safdar, ASI Kausar, Ehtram Syed, Rafi Ullah, and Hameed ul Haq, while the injured policemen included Ahmad Hasan, Akbar Zaman, Inayat Ullah, Shehrab Khan, Ibrahim, and Naqeeb Khan.
The injured were immediately shifted to the district headquarters hospital. A heavy contingent of police and security forces reached the site and launched a search operation to arrest the perpetrators.
