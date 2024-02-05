Open Menu

10 Policemen Martyred, 6 Injure As Terrorists Attacked Police Station In DI Khan

Umer Jamshaid Published February 05, 2024 | 10:40 AM

10 policemen martyred, 6 injure as terrorists attacked police station in DI Khan

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2024) At least 10 policemen were martyred and six others got injured as a group of unidentified militants attacked Chaudhwan police station here in Daraban tehsil in the wee hours of Monday.

According to details, the terrorists, employing heavy weapons, attacked the Chaudhwan police station at around 3:00 a.m.

The police retaliated, and an exchange of gunfire continued for over two hours. However, the attackers managed to escape the scene. In the attack, 10 policemen were martyred and six others got injured.

The martyrs included Muhammad Aslam, Ghulam Farid, Muhammad Javed, Muhammad Idrees, Muhammad Imran, Safdar, ASI Kausar, Ehtram Syed, Rafi Ullah, and Hameed ul Haq, while the injured policemen included Ahmad Hasan, Akbar Zaman, Inayat Ullah, Shehrab Khan, Ibrahim, and Naqeeb Khan.

The injured were immediately shifted to the district headquarters hospital. A heavy contingent of police and security forces reached the site and launched a search operation to arrest the perpetrators.

Related Topics

Injured Attack Militants Police Martyrs Shaheed Exchange Police Station SITE

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 February 2024

1 hour ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 February 2024

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 February 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 February 2024

1 day ago
 JI to end usury system after coming to power: Sira ..

JI to end usury system after coming to power: Siraj

1 day ago
 Seoul summons Russian ambassador over comments on ..

Seoul summons Russian ambassador over comments on North Korea

1 day ago
Golf: Bahrain Championship scores

Golf: Bahrain Championship scores

1 day ago
 Political rivals poses challenge to Aftab Sherpao, ..

Political rivals poses challenge to Aftab Sherpao, Aimal Wali in Charsadda

1 day ago
 Jaiswal's 209, Bumrah's six wickets put India on t ..

Jaiswal's 209, Bumrah's six wickets put India on top in England Test

1 day ago
 Drone attack sets Russian refinery ablaze: governo ..

Drone attack sets Russian refinery ablaze: governor

1 day ago
 Police finalizes security plan for election

Police finalizes security plan for election

1 day ago
 Former Minister said Bilawal is future of Pakistan

Former Minister said Bilawal is future of Pakistan

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan