10 Policemen Martyred, 9 Injured As Terrorists Attacked Police Station In DI Khan
Muhammad Irfan Published February 05, 2024 | 07:32 PM
At least 10 policemen were martyred and nine others got injured as a group of unidentified militants attacked Chaudhwan police station here in Daraban tehsil in the wee hours on Monday.
According to the police spokesman, the terrorists employing heavy weapons attacked the Chaudhwan police station at around 03:00 a.m.
The police retaliated and an exchange of gunfire continued for around two and a half hours. However, the attackers managed to escape the scene.
In the attack, 10 policemen were martyred and nine others got injured. The martyrs included Muhammad Aslam, Ghulam Farid, Muhammad Javed, Muhammad Idrees, Muhammad Imran, Safdar, ASI Kausar, Ehtram Syed, Rafi Ullah and Hameed ul Haq while the injured policemen included Ahmad Hasan, Akbar Zaman, Inayat Ullah, Shehrab Khan, Ibrahim and Naqeeb Khan.
The injured were immediately shifted to District Headquarters hospital Dera Ismail Khan.
RPO Nasir Mehmood Satti and DPO Abdul Rauf Babar Qaisrani along with a heavy contingent of police and security forces reached the site and launched a search operation to arrest the perpetrators.
Later, the funeral prayers of the martyred police officials were offered here in Ejaz Shaheed Police Lines with full official protocol and honor.
The funeral were also attended by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Caretaker Chief Minister Arshad Hussain Shah, Chief Secretary Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Akhtar Hayat Khan, Regional Police Officer (RPO) Dera Nasir Mehmood Satti, Commissioner Dera Zafarul islam, Deputy Commissioner Mansoor Arshad, District Police Officer (DPO) Abdul Rauf Babar Qaisrani, Senior military and civil administration’s officials, besides a large numbers of people hailing from different segments of the society.
The smartly turned out contingent of police presented salutes to the martyred cops.
The participants laid floral wreaths on the coffins of martyred policemen wrapped in the national flag.
Speaking on this occasion, IGP Akhtar Hayat Khan paid rich tribute to the martyred police cops who fought bravely with terrorists. He said the sacrifices of those who rendered their lives for the sake of the country’s stability and safety of the public would not go in vain.
He said such cowardly attacks of terrorists could not weaken the resolve of the police force.
