10 Policemen Martyred In Militant Attack On DI Khan Police Station
Muhammad Irfan Published February 05, 2024 | 11:50 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2024) At least ten policemen embraced martyrdom and several others sustained injured when unknown persons attacked a police station in Dera Isamil Khan in the wee hours of Monday.
According to details, Police said the attackers attacked the police station in tehsil Darabn of DI Khan killing 10 police personnel and injuring multiple others.
Police said it was a planned attack where terrorists from all sides attacked the police station, hurled hand grenades, and resorted to intense firing, a private news channel reported.
Police and security forces cordoned off the area and started a search operation.
