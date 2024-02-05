Open Menu

10 Policemen Martyred In Militant Attack On DI Khan Police Station

Muhammad Irfan Published February 05, 2024 | 11:50 AM

10 policemen martyred in militant attack on DI Khan police station

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2024) At least ten policemen embraced martyrdom and several others sustained injured when unknown persons attacked a police station in Dera Isamil Khan in the wee hours of Monday.

According to details, Police said the attackers attacked the police station in tehsil Darabn of DI Khan killing 10 police personnel and injuring multiple others.

Police said it was a planned attack where terrorists from all sides attacked the police station, hurled hand grenades, and resorted to intense firing, a private news channel reported.

Police and security forces cordoned off the area and started a search operation.

Related Topics

Injured Firing Attack Police Police Station All From

Recent Stories

President, PM, Services Chiefs reaffirm Pakistan’s unwavering support to Kashm ..

28 minutes ago
 10 policemen martyred in terrorists’attack on DI ..

10 policemen martyred in terrorists’attack on DI Khan police station

34 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 February 2024

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 February 2024

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 February 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 February 2024

1 day ago
JI to end usury system after coming to power: Sira ..

JI to end usury system after coming to power: Siraj

1 day ago
 Seoul summons Russian ambassador over comments on ..

Seoul summons Russian ambassador over comments on North Korea

2 days ago
 Golf: Bahrain Championship scores

Golf: Bahrain Championship scores

1 day ago
 Political rivals poses challenge to Aftab Sherpao, ..

Political rivals poses challenge to Aftab Sherpao, Aimal Wali in Charsadda

1 day ago
 Jaiswal's 209, Bumrah's six wickets put India on t ..

Jaiswal's 209, Bumrah's six wickets put India on top in England Test

1 day ago
 Drone attack sets Russian refinery ablaze: governo ..

Drone attack sets Russian refinery ablaze: governor

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan