10 Policemen Martyred In Terrorists’attack On DI Khan Police Station
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 05, 2024 | 11:18 AM
The police say that some unidentified terrorists launched a brazen attack on the police station in Dara Adam Khel.
D.I. Khan: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 5th, 2024) At least 10 police officials were martyred and six others injured in a terrorists’attack on a police station in Dera Ismail Khan on Monday.
The terrorists' attack was carried out during the last night.
The terrorists' attack was carried out during the last night.
In the ruthless onslaught, 10 dedicated police officers on duty were tragically martyred, while 6 others suffered injuries.
Following the incident, the perpetrators managed to evade capture, prompting an immediate search operation by law enforcement and security forces to bring them to justice.
The funeral prayers for the police officials would be solemnly conducted at the Police Lines, as the nation mourned their ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty.
