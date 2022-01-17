10 POs among 22 criminals nabbed

Police claimed on Monday to have arrested 22 criminals including 10 proclaimed offenders (POs) besides recovering drugs and illegal weapons from their possession during a crackdown launched across the district

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2022 ) :Police claimed on Monday to have arrested 22 criminals including 10 proclaimed offenders (POs) besides recovering drugs and illegal weapons from their possession during a crackdown launched across the district.

In line with special directives of District Police Officer (DPO) Syed Nadeem Abbas, the police launched a crackdown against criminals and arrested 10 proclaimed offenders wanted to police in different cases of dacoity, robbery, theft and other crimes. The police have also arrested six drug peddlers and recovered 12.650 kg Hashish and 50 litre liquor from their possession.

Meanwhile, the police apprehended six illegal weapon holders and recovered four pistols, two repeaters and rounds from their possession.

Separate cases have been registered against the criminals with the concerned police stations, police sources added.