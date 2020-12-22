10 POs among 24 'criminals' arrested

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2020 ) :The police Tuesday arrested 24 alleged criminals including 10 proclaimed offenders (POs) from different parts of the district.

According to a spokesperson, the police teams also arrested six drug-pushers and recovered 0.

2-kg hashish and 77-litre liquor from them.

The police arrested five gamblers and recovered Rs 2,820 from them. The police arrested three persons and recovered three pistols form them. Further investigation was under way.