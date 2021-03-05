10 POs among 29 criminals nabbed in 24 hours

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2021 ) :Multan Police on Friday arrested 29 criminals including 10 proclaimed offenders (POs) during a crackdown launched across the district.

According to the police spokesperson, during last 24 hours the police in a raid recovered drugs and illegal weapons from the possession of busted criminals.

In line with special directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Mehboob Rasheed Mian, the police launched a special crackdown against criminals and arrested 29 criminals including 10 proclaimed offenders, one court absconders, six drug peddlers, one illegal weapon holder, one kite seller, three gamblers and seven other criminals for illegal refilling LPG.

Police have also recovered 2.770 kg Hashish, one pistol, rounds, 110 kites, chemical thread and stake money Rs 4210 from the possession of arrested criminals.

Separate cases have been registered against the criminals with the concerned police stations, police sources added.