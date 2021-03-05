UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

10 POs Among 29 Criminals Nabbed In 24 Hours

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Fri 05th March 2021 | 07:40 PM

10 POs among 29 criminals nabbed in 24 hours

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2021 ) :Multan Police on Friday arrested 29 criminals including 10 proclaimed offenders (POs) during a crackdown launched across the district.

According to the police spokesperson, during last 24 hours the police in a raid recovered drugs and illegal weapons from the possession of busted criminals.

In line with special directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Mehboob Rasheed Mian, the police launched a special crackdown against criminals and arrested 29 criminals including 10 proclaimed offenders, one court absconders, six drug peddlers, one illegal weapon holder, one kite seller, three gamblers and seven other criminals for illegal refilling LPG.

Police have also recovered 2.770 kg Hashish, one pistol, rounds, 110 kites, chemical thread and stake money Rs 4210 from the possession of arrested criminals.

Separate cases have been registered against the criminals with the concerned police stations, police sources added.

Related Topics

Multan LPG Police Drugs Money Criminals From Weapon Court

Recent Stories

Saboor Aly expresses gratitude for fans and friend ..

2 hours ago

Pope&#039;s visit carries message of peace to all ..

2 hours ago

President Huawei Middle East Region Charles Yang c ..

2 hours ago

PTI ministers express annoyance over ECP’s press ..

2 hours ago

Bureau of Education for Gulf States in Sharjah, AL ..

2 hours ago

31,312 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in p ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.