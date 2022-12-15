UrduPoint.com

10 POs Among 319 Suspects Arrested

December 15, 2022

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2022 ) ::The district police on Thursday arrested 10 proclaimed offenders (POs) and 309 suspects during search and strike operations across the district and recovered a huge cache of arms and drugs.

According to police, the targeted search operations were conducted in the city, suburbs and 13 facilitators of advertising criminals and 8 suppliers of drugs were also arrested.

The police recovered three Kalashnikovs, three rifles, two repeater guns, four shotguns, 15 pistols, hundreds of cartridges of different bores, 42 kilograms of hashish, 81 grams of ice, 120 grams of heroin and six litres of liquor.

