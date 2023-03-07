UrduPoint.com

10 POs Among 430 Suspects Arrested In Kohat

Umer Jamshaid Published March 07, 2023 | 08:16 PM

10 POs among 430 suspects arrested in Kohat

The police arrested 430 suspects, including 10 Proclaimed Offenders (POs), during a search and strike operation launched in Kohat city and its environs last week

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2023 ) : The police arrested 430 suspects, including 10 Proclaimed Offenders (POs), during a search and strike operation launched in Kohat city and its environs last week.

According to police, the operation has been conducted on the directives of District Police Officer Kohat Shehzada Umer Abbas Baber.

During the operation, police also recovered three Kalashnikovs, two rifles, seven shotguns, two repeaters, 60 pistols, 98 chargers and 1,500 cartridges of different bores.

The police also arrested 16 drug dealers and recovered contraband including 230 grams of ice, 16 kilograms of hashish and 80 grams of heroin from their possession.

Cases have been registered against arrested persons in relative police stations and investigations are underway.

More Stories From Pakistan

