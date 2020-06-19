UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

10 POs Arrested, Weapons Recovered

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 19th June 2020 | 02:51 PM

10 POs arrested, weapons recovered

Police have arrested 10 proclaimed offenders (POs) and recovered weapons from their possession

MIANWALI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2020 ) :Police have arrested 10 proclaimed offenders (POs) and recovered weapons from their possession.

Police spokesman said here on Friday that on the direction DPO Hassan Asad Alvi, police teams of Mosa Khel, Chaddro, Esa Khel and Dawood Khel headed by DSPs Shokat Ali and Mehr Muhammad Riza had started search operation and arrested 10 proclaimed offenders and recovered 2 pistols 30 bore, 1 rifle 8 mm and 1 gun 12 bore from their possession.

The POs were wanted to the police in murder and robberies cases and were placed in Category �A.

They included- Sarfraz Khan s/o Omar Khan, Sher Afzal s/o Sarfraz, Ikraam Ullah s/o Aslam Khan, Naimat Ullah, Muhammad Saleem Ullah, Sher Khan s/o Abdullah, Khan Ameer, Muhammad Shareef s/o Muqarrab, Muhammad Saleem and Muhammad Shoaib.

Further investigations were underway.

Related Topics

Murder Police From

Recent Stories

Russia Will Not Change Amendments to Constitution ..

2 minutes ago

Cyprus Tightens Migration, Asylum Policy Loopholes ..

2 minutes ago

UN nuclear watchdog passes resolution criticising ..

2 minutes ago

Solskjaer challenges Pogba to show leadership for ..

2 minutes ago

Chakdara police recover 10,000 grams hashish, arre ..

5 minutes ago

Japan's Abe Will Not Attend Victory Day Parade in ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.