10 POs arrested, weapons recovered

MIANWALI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2020 ) :Police have arrested 10 proclaimed offenders (POs) and recovered weapons from their possession.

Police spokesman said here on Friday that on the direction DPO Hassan Asad Alvi, police teams of Mosa Khel, Chaddro, Esa Khel and Dawood Khel headed by DSPs Shokat Ali and Mehr Muhammad Riza had started search operation and arrested 10 proclaimed offenders and recovered 2 pistols 30 bore, 1 rifle 8 mm and 1 gun 12 bore from their possession.

The POs were wanted to the police in murder and robberies cases and were placed in Category �A.

They included- Sarfraz Khan s/o Omar Khan, Sher Afzal s/o Sarfraz, Ikraam Ullah s/o Aslam Khan, Naimat Ullah, Muhammad Saleem Ullah, Sher Khan s/o Abdullah, Khan Ameer, Muhammad Shareef s/o Muqarrab, Muhammad Saleem and Muhammad Shoaib.

Further investigations were underway.