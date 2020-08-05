10 power pilferers booked

FESCO task force has caught another ten people involved in electricity theft across the district

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2020 ) :FESCO task force has caught another ten people involved in electricity theft across the district.

According to official sources here on Wednesday, FESCO Tack teams conducted raids at Aziz colony, Kotmomin, Bhagtawala including Chak no.

47 NB and caught red handed another 10 peopleinvolved in stealing electricity from main transmission lines. They were identified as Hamza, Ghazanfar, Ilyas,Ramzan, Azmat, Asif, Sultan, Anwar, Tariq and Abdul Karim. On the report of authorities, policehave registered separate cases against them.