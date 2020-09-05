10 power pilferers booked in sargodha

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2020 ) :FESCO task force has caught another 10 people involved in electricity theft across the district.

Police source said on Saturday that FESCO Tack force conducted raids at Iqbal Colony, Istaqlalabad, Muslim town and Bhatti town and caught red handed another 10 people involved in stealing electricityfrom main transmission lines.

They were: Iqbal, Naveed, Shani, Rehman Shah, Abdul Rauf, Javaid andAbdul Qadir and others. On the report of authorities police have registered separate cases.