10 Power Pilferers Detected In Journalist Colony Sub-Division

Umer Jamshaid Published May 07, 2024 | 07:37 PM

Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) Journalist Colony Sub-Division inspection team along with police conducted an operation in the area and detected 10 accused involved in electricity theft

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2024) Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) Journalist Colony Sub-Division inspection team along with police conducted an operation in the area and detected 10 accused involved in electricity theft.

According to LESCO spokesman here Tuesday, the SDO Journalist Colony under the supervision of X-En Shalimar conducted an operation in the area during which 10 accused were caught stealing electricity in Minhala Village. The LESCO team seized the wires used in electricity theft and registered a case against the accused with the local police station.

The spokesman mentioned that under the leadership of LESCO Chief Executive Officer Engineer Shahid Haider, the operation against electricity thieves is going on indiscriminately across the LESCO region. Engineer Shahid Haider said that the people involved in electricity theft are national criminals.

