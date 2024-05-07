10 Power Pilferers Detected In Journalist Colony Sub-Division
Umer Jamshaid Published May 07, 2024 | 07:37 PM
Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) Journalist Colony Sub-Division inspection team along with police conducted an operation in the area and detected 10 accused involved in electricity theft
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2024) Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) Journalist Colony Sub-Division inspection team along with police conducted an operation in the area and detected 10 accused involved in electricity theft.
According to LESCO spokesman here Tuesday, the SDO Journalist Colony under the supervision of X-En Shalimar conducted an operation in the area during which 10 accused were caught stealing electricity in Minhala Village. The LESCO team seized the wires used in electricity theft and registered a case against the accused with the local police station.
The spokesman mentioned that under the leadership of LESCO Chief Executive Officer Engineer Shahid Haider, the operation against electricity thieves is going on indiscriminately across the LESCO region. Engineer Shahid Haider said that the people involved in electricity theft are national criminals.
Recent Stories
IHC seeks cases details from provinces against Gandapur
Police break up pro-Palestinian demos in Amsterdam, Berlin
MCF purchases new machinery
UN chief urges Israel to halt escalation, crossings be re-opened
China hospital attack leaves two dead, 21 wounded
FWMC staff activated for cleanliness of 4 model roads
Karachi Bling Special edition SEP Fashion Summit concludes
Dolphin force arrests 120 POs, 170 dacoits during current year
Passport fees update: Check latest details here
Huge quantity of unregistered medicines recovered
IESCO notifies power suspension programme
229 diseases directly linked to obesity: Experts
More Stories From Pakistan
-
IHC seeks cases details from provinces against Gandapur7 minutes ago
-
MCF purchases new machinery7 minutes ago
-
Dolphin force arrests 120 POs, 170 dacoits during current year12 minutes ago
-
Passport fees update: Check latest details here28 minutes ago
-
Huge quantity of unregistered medicines recovered12 minutes ago
-
IESCO notifies power suspension programme12 minutes ago
-
USAID hosts workshop to reduce dairy emissions in Pakistan5 minutes ago
-
Zi Solar, Trina Solar join hands to accelerate solar energy adoption23 minutes ago
-
Drug supplier arrested, 8kg hashish seized5 minutes ago
-
Governor of Khyber Pakhunkhwa, Faisal Kareem Kundi calls on PPP Chairman4 minutes ago
-
WUM hosts first annual young artist exhibition4 minutes ago
-
Notification regarding Justice Shaukat Siddiqui's removal withdrawn5 minutes ago