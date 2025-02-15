10 Power Pilferers Held
Sumaira FH Published February 15, 2025 | 02:20 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2025) The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) on Saturday apprehended 10 power pilferers.
According to a spokesperson,Sub-Divisional Officers (SDOs) along with other staff conducted operations against power theft in Tariq Abad,Noori gate area,Lahore road,Queen chowk and Muhammadi colony and arrested 10 power thieves including Ghulam Rasool,Shah Saleem,Mujtaba Shah,Ahmed Shair,Noor Ullah,Amir Khan, Asmatullah,Ghulam Baqir,Shafique and Waqar in electricity theft.
Further investigation was underway.
