10 Power Pilferers Held
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 05, 2025 | 12:50 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2025) The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) on Friday caught 10 power pilferers from various parts of the city.
According to FESCO spokesperson,Sub-Divisional Officers (SDOs) along with other staff,conducted operations against power theft in Tariqabad, Noori Gate area,Lahore road,Queen Chowk and Muhammadi Colony and caught 10 people identified as Ghulam Rasool,Shah Saleem,Mujtaba Shah,Ahmed Sher,Noorullah,Amir Khan,Naeemullah, Ghulam Baqir,Shafqat and Rizwan in pilfering electricity.
Further investigation was underway.
