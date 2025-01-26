10 Power Pilferers Nabbed
Sumaira FH Published January 26, 2025 | 02:10 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2025) The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) on Sunday apprehended 10 power pilferers.
According to a spokesperson,Sub-Divisional Officers (SDOs) along with other staff conducted operations against power theft in Tariqabad,Noori gate area,Lahore road,Queen chowk and Muhammadi colony and arrested 10 power thieves including Ghulam Rasool,Shah Saleem,Mujtaba Shah,Ahmed Shair,Noor Ullah,Amir Khan, Asmatullah,Ghulam Baqir,Shafique and Rabnawaz in electricity theft.
Further investigation was underway.
Recent Stories
SCC recommends establishming free zone specialised in food, supply chains, logis ..
UAE President, VPs congratulate Australia's Governor-General on National Day
UAE President, VPs congratulate Indian President on Republic Day
RAKEZ achieves record growth in 2024, welcoming over 13,000 new companies
Rebels kill 13 foreign peacekeepers in DR Congo
Operation Chivalrous Knight 3: UAE launches sewage network maintenance project i ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 January 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 January 2025
Premier League: City 3-1 Chelsea
ACRES 2025 highlights Emirati women’s contributions to real estate sector
Mansoor bin Mohammed attends ‘Road to Champions in Dubai’ tournament
Abu Dhabi International Tennis Complex: Architectural icon & global window for s ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
10 power pilferers nabbed9 minutes ago
-
Two women die, three injured in Kohat grenade blast29 minutes ago
-
Sixth edition of Pakistan's largest Youth Summit to begin on February 1049 minutes ago
-
Four kidnapped cops released in South Waziristan49 minutes ago
-
EPA DG announces ban on plastic bags below 75 microns, boosts recycling efforts1 hour ago
-
VC, AIOU terms role of religious scholars as vital for reforming society1 hour ago
-
Balochistan a strategic trade gateway: Shahid Imran1 hour ago
-
Stay home, earn more as social media empowers youth2 hours ago
-
Pink Bus Service gets thumbs up from civil society2 hours ago
-
Online shopping trend appears popular among public2 hours ago
-
Pakistan Tourism Pavilion shines at Travel & Adventure show New York2 hours ago
-
Imtiaz Wani marks Kashmir Black Day with plea to end Indian illegal occupation2 hours ago