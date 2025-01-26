Open Menu

10 Power Pilferers Nabbed

Sumaira FH Published January 26, 2025 | 02:10 PM

10 power pilferers nabbed

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2025) The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) on Sunday apprehended 10 power pilferers.

According to a spokesperson,Sub-Divisional Officers (SDOs) along with other staff conducted operations against power theft in Tariqabad,Noori gate area,Lahore road,Queen chowk and Muhammadi colony and arrested 10 power thieves including Ghulam Rasool,Shah Saleem,Mujtaba Shah,Ahmed Shair,Noor Ullah,Amir Khan, Asmatullah,Ghulam Baqir,Shafique and Rabnawaz in electricity theft.

Further investigation was underway.

