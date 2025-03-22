10 power pilferers nabbed

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2025) The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) on Saturday apprehended 10 power pilferers.

According to a spokesperson,Sub-Divisional Officers (SDOs) along with other staff conducted operations against power theft in Tariqabad,Noori gate area,Lahore road,Queen chowk and Muhammadi colony and arrested 10 power thieves including Ghulam Rasool,Shah Saleem,Mujtaba Shah,Ahmed Shair,Noor Ullah,Amir Khan, Asmatullah,Ghulam Baqir,Shafique and Rabnawaz in electricity theft.

Further investigation was underway.