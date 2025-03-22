10 Power Pilferers Nabbed
Sumaira FH Published March 22, 2025 | 04:40 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2025) The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) on Saturday apprehended 10 power pilferers.
According to a spokesperson,Sub-Divisional Officers (SDOs) along with other staff conducted operations against power theft in Tariqabad,Noori gate area,Lahore road,Queen chowk and Muhammadi colony and arrested 10 power thieves including Ghulam Rasool,Shah Saleem,Mujtaba Shah,Ahmed Shair,Noor Ullah,Amir Khan, Asmatullah,Ghulam Baqir,Shafique and Rabnawaz in electricity theft.
Further investigation was underway.
Recent Stories
Salem bin Abdulrahman crowns BEEAH as Ramadan Padel Tennis champs
Pakistani fast bowlers welcome end of saliva ban for ball shining
We pay tribute to the visionary leader and the Founding Father of the Islamic Re ..
Gold price per tola in Pakistan records decline for second consecutive day
UAE, China strengthen cooperation in nuclear regulation
Mohammad Rizwan damages Naseem Shah’s mobile phone
Landmark Group contributes AED5 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaign
Ministry of Foreign Affairs participates at international conference to ensure s ..
Electronic payments in Korea hit new high in 2024
Sindh govt notifies three-day Eid-ul-Fitr holidays
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 March 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 March 2025
More Stories From Pakistan
-
We pay tribute to the visionary leader and the Founding Father of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, ..2 minutes ago
-
Sargodha University plants 500 saplings5 minutes ago
-
10 power pilferers nabbed5 minutes ago
-
13 held over law violations5 minutes ago
-
Two thieves arrested5 minutes ago
-
Police foil attempt to supply liquor15 minutes ago
-
WASA holds awareness walk on World Water Day15 minutes ago
-
GCCI Executive Body meets15 minutes ago
-
One held for extorting money from rickshaw drivers25 minutes ago
-
Man, daughter killed in road accident25 minutes ago
-
Profiteers to spend Eid behind bars, warns DC25 minutes ago
-
CDA conducts anti-encroachment drive in sectors F-10, F-735 minutes ago