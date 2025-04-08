Open Menu

10 Power Pilferers Nabbed

Muhammad Irfan Published April 08, 2025 | 04:20 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2025) Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) on Tuesday caught

10 power pilferers from various parts of the region.

According to Fesco spokesperson, Sub-Divisional Officers (SDOs)

along with other staff conducted operations against power theft in

Tariqabad, Noori gate area, Lahore road, Queen Chowk and Muhammadi

Colony and caught ten people identified as Ghulam Rasool, Shah

Saleem, Mujtaba Shah, Ahmed Sher, Noor Ullah, Amir Khan, Asmatullah,

Ghulam Baqir, Shafique and Rabnawaz while pilfering electricity.

Further investigation was underway.

