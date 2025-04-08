10 Power Pilferers Nabbed
Muhammad Irfan Published April 08, 2025 | 04:20 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2025) Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) on Tuesday caught
10 power pilferers from various parts of the region.
According to Fesco spokesperson, Sub-Divisional Officers (SDOs)
along with other staff conducted operations against power theft in
Tariqabad, Noori gate area, Lahore road, Queen Chowk and Muhammadi
Colony and caught ten people identified as Ghulam Rasool, Shah
Saleem, Mujtaba Shah, Ahmed Sher, Noor Ullah, Amir Khan, Asmatullah,
Ghulam Baqir, Shafique and Rabnawaz while pilfering electricity.
Further investigation was underway.
