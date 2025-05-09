Open Menu

10 Power Pilferers Nabbed

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 09, 2025 | 02:20 PM

10 power pilferers nabbed

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2025) The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) on Friday apprehended 10 power pilferers.

According to a spokesperson,Sub-Divisional Officers (SDOs) along with other staff conducted operations against power theft in Tariqabad,Noori gate area,Lahore road,Queen chowk and Muhammadi colony and arrested 10 power thieves including Ghulam Rasool,Shah Saleem,Mujtaba Shah,Ahmed Shair,Noor Ullah,Amir Khan, Asmatullah,Ghulam Baqir,Shafique and Rabnawaz in electricity theft.

Further investigation was underway.

Recent Stories

May 7 dogfight declared world’s largest aerial b ..

May 7 dogfight declared world’s largest aerial battle as Pakistan dominates In ..

1 hour ago
 HBL PSL X remaining fixtures shifted to UAE amid P ..

HBL PSL X remaining fixtures shifted to UAE amid Pakistan, India tensions

1 hour ago
 IPL suspended for indefinite period due to escalat ..

IPL suspended for indefinite period due to escalating Pakistan, India tensions

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 May 2025

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 May 2025

6 hours ago
 DB suspends contempt proceeding against DG I&P, Di ..

DB suspends contempt proceeding against DG I&P, Director NAB

15 hours ago
Read Pakistan hosts art exhibition

Read Pakistan hosts art exhibition

15 hours ago
 DC Kohat chairs meeting to review anti-polio campa ..

DC Kohat chairs meeting to review anti-polio campaign

15 hours ago
 Divisional Control Room established in Mirpurkhas ..

Divisional Control Room established in Mirpurkhas for emergency response

15 hours ago
 So far no location targeted in IIoJK or across int ..

So far no location targeted in IIoJK or across int'l border: Atta Tarar

15 hours ago
 Combating emergent situations: Emergency response ..

Combating emergent situations: Emergency response centers being set up in AJK.

15 hours ago
 People, political leadership united to thwart Indi ..

People, political leadership united to thwart India's aggression with full vigor ..

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan