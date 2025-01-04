Open Menu

10 Power Pilferers Nabbed In Dera Ismail Khan

Muhammad Irfan Published January 04, 2025 | 06:30 PM

10 power pilferers nabbed in Dera Ismail Khan

Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2025) The Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) team apprehended 10 power pilferers red-handed during operations conducted against power theft in different areas.

A PESCO team, led by its Sub-division officer (SDO) Mandhran Sub-Division Engineer Naeemuddin, along with other staff, conducted operations against power theft and to recover the arrears in Badhani, Chashma Road, CRBC Road and Mominabad.

During the operation, PESCO staff apprehended 10 electricity thieves including Ghulam Jilani, Shah Nawaz, Mushtaq Shah, Alamgir, Attaullah, Sohna Khan, Inayatullah, Ghulam Farid, Shah Jahan and Qayyum Nawaz and seized the wires used in electricity theft, and registered separate cases against the electricity thieves in the police stations.

The team also disconnected number of electric meters over a charge of pending dues.

The PESCO authorities have said that crackdown would be continued and urged upon the people to ensure timely payment of their monthly bills to get a smooth power supply.

Related Topics

Peshawar Police Electricity Company Road Alamgir PESCO

Recent Stories

Registration process for PSL edition 10 draft conc ..

Registration process for PSL edition 10 draft concludes

54 minutes ago
 British Junior Open Squash Tournament: Pakistan's ..

British Junior Open Squash Tournament: Pakistan's Sohail Adnan reaches quarterfi ..

1 hour ago
 Former Punjab CM Parvez Elahi summoned for indictm ..

Former Punjab CM Parvez Elahi summoned for indictment in corruption reference

2 hours ago
 PakVsSA: Saim Ayub ruled out for up to six weeks

PakVsSA: Saim Ayub ruled out for up to six weeks

2 hours ago
 Kurram DC Javed Ullah Mehsud injured in firing inc ..

Kurram DC Javed Ullah Mehsud injured in firing incident

2 hours ago
 GCC population reaches 57.6 million in 2023

GCC population reaches 57.6 million in 2023

2 hours ago
Gold prices fall in local, international markets

Gold prices fall in local, international markets

2 hours ago
 Negotiations continue for forming Austria's new go ..

Negotiations continue for forming Austria's new government

3 hours ago
 Zayed Higher Organisation sends global message pro ..

Zayed Higher Organisation sends global message promoting human fraternity on Wor ..

3 hours ago
 Emirates first 'Airbus A350' enters commercial ser ..

Emirates first 'Airbus A350' enters commercial service

3 hours ago
 Poland takes over EU presidency

Poland takes over EU presidency

3 hours ago
 Six dead, 32 injured in bus crash in Peru

Six dead, 32 injured in bus crash in Peru

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan