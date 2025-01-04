10 Power Pilferers Nabbed In Dera Ismail Khan
Muhammad Irfan Published January 04, 2025 | 06:30 PM
Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2025) The Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) team apprehended 10 power pilferers red-handed during operations conducted against power theft in different areas.
A PESCO team, led by its Sub-division officer (SDO) Mandhran Sub-Division Engineer Naeemuddin, along with other staff, conducted operations against power theft and to recover the arrears in Badhani, Chashma Road, CRBC Road and Mominabad.
During the operation, PESCO staff apprehended 10 electricity thieves including Ghulam Jilani, Shah Nawaz, Mushtaq Shah, Alamgir, Attaullah, Sohna Khan, Inayatullah, Ghulam Farid, Shah Jahan and Qayyum Nawaz and seized the wires used in electricity theft, and registered separate cases against the electricity thieves in the police stations.
The team also disconnected number of electric meters over a charge of pending dues.
The PESCO authorities have said that crackdown would be continued and urged upon the people to ensure timely payment of their monthly bills to get a smooth power supply.
