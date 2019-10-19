10 power pilferers nabbed in Faisalabad

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2019 ) : The FESCO teams have nabbed 10 power pilferers from different parts of Faisalabad during past 12 hours.

FESCO spokesman said here on Saturday that the FESCO team during checking in various parts of Faisalabad district, detected 10 electricity theft and removed their meters.

Among the accused include Muhammad Raza, Kashif, Irshad Hussain, Muhammad Abbas Naqvi, Wazeer Ali, Parvaiz Asif, Muhammad Nawaz, Shafiq, Fazil and Salman, he added.